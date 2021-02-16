Fansided
The top 5 linebacker options for the Miami Dolphins in 2021

By Pablo Rosero

Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends against Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins have major holes to fix on the offensive side of the ball, but another linebacker is just as important a position to fill this offseason.

In a season that saw Jerome Baker seemingly make a good jump at middle linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, it is clear the team needs to add another linebacker. Even more evident, the team will more than likely need to replace Elandon Roberts as he is headed to free agency.

With that in mind, here are 5 linebackers that could slot in nicely next to Baker and become the next linebacker to play under Brian Flores.

Taking from the Bills could benefit Miami

Matt Milano, who has played for the Buffalo Bills for the past four seasons, is a surprisingly good linebacker who does a bit of everything for his team.

Milano would mostly play next to Tremaine Edmunds and is used to playing that secondary linebacker role. In Miami, Milano would play a similar role next to Baker.

In 2020, Milano had a good season on a Bills defense that was fairly good. He accumulated 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games with 5 starts. The reason his tackles fell from 2019 to 2020, from 101 tackles to 45, is the fact that Milano dealt with a pectoral injury and was moved from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.

Taking Milano from the Bills would hurt them as much as it would strengthen Miami. If they are looking to fill the spot with a veteran Milano might be a good cheaper option compared to the other veteran on the list.

