Profiling Miami Dolphins draft prospect DeVonta Smith
By Jeremy Wilks
The Miami Dolphins go into the 2021 NFL Draft with a need at the Wide Receiver position. With several options in free agency, Allen Robinson, Chris Godwin, Will Fuller, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Devonta Smith is a draft option.
Although Devante Parker has improved drastically over the past couple of seasons, the Miami Dolphins are still looking for help in the receiving department.
The Dolphins could completely revamp their receiving corp if they are able to sign one of the top free agents as well as draft one of the top receivers.
Enter 2021 National Champion and Heisman Trophy-winning WR, Devonta Smith. With the Dolphins picking at the three slot in the first round and the two spots above likely being quarterbacks, the Dolphins could select Devonta Smith with the third overall pick.
Ever since the Miami Dolphins season came to a close and eyes started looking towards the draft, Devonta has been at the forefront of the debate in terms of who the team will select with that third overall pick.
Devonta broke out in 2019 with current Dolphins QB, Tua Tagovailoa at the helm as Devonta finished the 2019 season with a spectacular 1,256-yard season while also catching 14 TDs in the 13 game season. Although Tua’s season was cut short, these two showed a strong connection in the small sample size.
In 2020, Devonta provided an encore for the fans in Alabama as he finished 1,856-yards on 117 receptions while also reaching the endzone an extraordinary 24 times (1 rushing).
The most impressive part of this past season was the way he performed down the stretch. In Alabama’s last three games (vs. #6 Florida, #4 Notre Dame, #3 Ohio State), Devonta averaged 11.3 receptions, 176.3 yards, and 2.66 TDs per game in this stretch.
Devonta is a force to be wrecking with, however, there are two other receivers that are getting the same if not more recognition than Smith. Former LSU Tiger, Ja’Marr Chase, and Alabama teammate, Jaylen Waddle are also near the top of many draft boards.
Do you think that the Miami Dolphins should select Devonta Smith with the #3 overall pick?
Overall, Devonta Smith may very well be the best receiver in this class. Smith is a phenomenal route-runner and is able to generate space at ease. He absolutely dominated at the college level, so it would not be a stretch to suggest that the Dolphins will take him with the third overall pick. The Dolphins are in a great spot. If they believe that one of these guys is far and away the best receiver in the class, they can select them at the 3 spot. If they believe that not much separates these three WRs, then they can trade down to select one of them.