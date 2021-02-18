A Miami Dolphins mock draft featuring all SEC players
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins will be looking for as much talent to add to their roster in the 2021 NFL draft, and going all-SEC could solve that.
It is very unlikely that a team would draft solely from one conference, much less too many guys from one school. But it is clear that the SEC does send NFL talent on a yearly basis and Miami’s quarterback hails from the conference.
In this situation, the goal is to only draft players from the SEC that can help the Dolphins roster now. It could’ve been easy to just draft the best available SEC player, but filling needs is more important.
*Note: This mock draft was made using nflmockdraftdatabase.com
What is there to say about Devonta Smith that hasn’t been said before?
The Alabama wideout is electric and would bring an immediate impact to the Miami Dolphins. His connection with Tua Tagovailoa from their time at Alabama is what, in my mind, gives Smith the edge over LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase.
The 2020 Heisman trophy winner proved this past season that not only can he be a number one wideout but that he also plays much stronger than his 175-Lb frame leads to believe.
The Dolphins would be better off trading back from pick three, but if they believe Smith is their guy then they need to go for it.