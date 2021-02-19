The Miami Dolphins have only drafted eight players from Auburn
By Brian Miller
We continue our look at the SEC draft picks made by the Miami Dolphins by looking at the eight players taken from Auburn. Last year, the Dolphins made Noah Igbinoghene their 8th selection. We won’t be able to judge him for a few more years but we can look at the previous seven.
The best player to come out of the school has to be Ronnie Brown. The running back was the second overall pick in the 2005 draft. Brown shot to stardom for the Dolphins during the 2008 campaign when Miami rolled out the Wild Cat formation.
The season would be his best in the NFL and he would earn his first and only Pro Bowl. During his six seasons with the Dolphins, Brown rushed for 4,815 yards on 252 attempts with 36 touchdowns. He would leave Miami for the Eagles after the 2010 season. A year later he would move on to San Diego for three years and a half years. He would finish the 2014 season, his last in the NFL, playing for the Texans.
Brown is the highest pick Miami has made from the school.
Eddie Blake and Dave Campbell are the only two players drafted that did not make the Dolphins or an NFL roster. Guard Chris Gray taken in round 5 of the 1993 draft played four years for the Dolphins and then added another 11 seasons in the NFL playing for Chicago one year and the Seahawks for 10.
Chandler Cox played two seasons for the Dolphins appearing in 21 games after being drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 draft. Another 7th round pick, Devon Aromashodu played five seasons in the NFL after being drafted in 2007. He never played a down for the Dolphins.
The very first pick Miami made from Auburn was linebacker Mike Kolen. Kolen was taken in the 1970 draft in the 12th round. He played his entire seven seasons with the Dolphins helping them win two Super Bowls and was part of the undefeated 1972 team.