Speculation is that the Miami Dolphins are getting calls for 3rd overall pick
By Brian Miller
Recently there was speculation in some of the media circles that the Miami Dolphins are getting phone calls already about the 3rd overall pick and if that is true, it’s a good thing.
This is really early in the process of draft pick trading as many teams want to wait until draft day to ensure they get the guy they want. This year could be a little different.
While some believe it will be the New York Jets who will take home a bounty for the number two overall pick, I am of the belief that Miami’s third spot is more valuable. If we rationalize this, the Dolphins hold the spot to be in.
The reason is simple, it is almost universally believed that the Jets will take a quarterback at number two. Even if they are giving that impression, teams are going to believe them and that means if they start taking phone calls, they are not really all that set on doing so. In that case, why stay on the phone? It would be cheaper to trade to three.
If the Jets do in fact draft a QB, then two would be off the board, and with Atlanta potentially taking one, Miami’s 3rd has value. If the Jets don’t take a QB and draft Penei Sewell or a receiver, then, again, the Dolphins’ 3rd becomes a hot spot to move up to because a QB wanting team would have their choice of the remaining top two. Zach Wilson and Justin Fields.
Either way, if NFL teams were smart and are calling the Dolphins now, then they are getting an early idea of what Miami may want for that pick and if a deal gets done early, the Dolphins would have over a month, potentially, to re-build their boards accordingly.
It wouldn’t be the first time the Dolphins made a big move well in advance of the draft. In 2016, the Dolphins and the Eagles made a big trade that brought Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins for a swap of first-round picks. Miami dropped to 13 in round one and the Eagles jumped up to number eight.