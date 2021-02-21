Miami Dolphins draft picks from LSU and they could add another this year
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may add to their LSU draft totals this year if they take wide-receiver Ja’Marr Chase with their first pick in the draft. Miami’s draft history with LSU has produced some good and not-so-good talent.
In all, the Dolphins have selected 11 players from LSU. The first came in 1966 when in the 19th round they selected TE Doug Moreau. He played until 1969.
Miami found far more success 11 years later when they dipped back into the LSU talent pool for a second time. Linebacker A.J. Duhe spent his entire eight-year career with the Dolphins. In his final season of 1984, he made his first and only Pro Bowl. He should have had more.
Duhe’s career was marred by injury and eventually led to his early retirement but when he was healthy, the defensive end/linebacker was a great fit in the Dolphins defense.
One of my personal favorite Dolphins players came to the team from LSU in the 8th round of the 1980 draft. Quarterback David Woodley helped lead the team to a Super Bowl and was a member of the 1980 All-Rookie Team. He lasted only four years with Miami and was replaced by Dan Marino. He finished his career with two seasons in Pittsburgh.
in 1988 the Dolphins drafted TE Brian Kinchen. He spent three seasons with Miami but he carved out a 14 year NFL career with 11 seasons in the league after leaving the Dolphins.
Jarvis Landry, of course, stands out as one of the best if not the best most-recent players drafted. To this day the former 2nd round pick in the 2014 draft can stir debate among the fanbase. It doesn’t help that he is making plays in Cleveland.
Last year the Dolphins drafted Blake Ferguson and in 2017 they drafted Davon Godchaux in the 5th round. Other notables include Kenny Mixon in round 2 of the 1998 draft and Travis Daniels a 4th round pick in 2005.