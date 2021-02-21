Miami Dolphins should draft more players from the University of Georgia
By Brian Miller
After taking a look at the players that the Miami Dolphins drafted from Tennessee, it is refreshing to see the success they have had from the University of Georgia. Maybe they should draft more from the school.
Drafting from Tennessee didn’t provide much but it is the opposite for Miami’s success from Georgia. Nine players in all have been drafted from the school and it is safe to say that five of them were pretty darn good or at least have the potential to be.
The first player selected turned out to be one of the best DEs in Miami Dolphins history, Bill Stanfill. When we talk about sack totals, we talk about Jason Taylor but for all of Stanfill’s career, sacks were not an official stat. Drafted in 1969, the 11th overall pick played eight seasons with the Dolphins. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and again four more times. In 1972, he was a First-Team All-Pro.
While Stanfill often gets overlooked when Miami fans begin discussing some of the best players, no one overlooks the original 13, Jake Scott. Scott played six years with the Dolphins until a bitter fight with Don Shula saw him shipped to Washington for his final three seasons. Scott was a First-Team All-Pro twice and a 5-time Pro Bowler. Oh, and he was also the Super Bowl VII MVP.
Miami had a few other draft picks between 1975 and 2000 but they didn’t really impact the team and two of them didn’t make the roster. In 2002, they hit when they drafted TE Randy McMichael.
McMichael spent five-years with the Dolphins and another six in the NFL after he left. He is still one of the best TEs in Dolphins’ history.
In 2010 the Dolphins found success again when they drafted Reshad Jones in round five. Jones had a really good career with the Dolphins but after he was released in 2019, he has yet to return to the NFL field. Jones put 10 years on his Dolphins resume and had two Pro Bowl appearances. His career in Miami ended with 21 interceptions and four touchdowns.
Lastly, the most recent Georgia product earned starting time as a rookie last year. Solomon Kindley had some struggles as most rookies do but he was one of three rookies to start on the line last year and has the physical tools to develop into a very good guard.