Zaven Collins makes a lot of sense for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are expected to have an offensive heavy draft but Zaven Collins could be a first-round exception. It’s not clear if Collins is on the Dolphins radar or not but he should be.
Collins is a flexible linebacker who can move around behind the trenches. He can line up outside or inside and would fit nicely in the Brian Flores system that uses players in multiple roles.
In 2020, Collins won the Bronco Nagurski award given to the nation’s top collegiate defensive player at Tulsa. The underclassmen declared for the draft a little over a month ago. Now, he looks to be headed towards a first-round selection.
As the draft gets closer, Collins could be one of the first linebackers taken in this years draft. Many believe that Micah Parsons will be the first linebacker taken and some believe that Miami could target Parsons if they drop back from the third overall pick. Collins won’t go as high but the Dolphins would have to make a potentially big decision with their 18th pick.
Miami will have several choices at 18. Those may include a wide-receiver, a running back that could potentially be Najee Harris, or they could go with DE Greg Rousseau. If they want Collins, this is where they would need to draft him.
The Dolphins could trade back and still get him but is Collins worth skipping over Harris or Rousseau? Maybe. He is a versatile linebacker with quick closing speed and an good ability to read the play and react.
Collins is someone that Flores can use in a lot of ways and mask his defense. Pair him with Kyle Van Noy, Jerome Baker, and Emmanuel Ogbah off the edge and the Dolphins defense could be better than last year.
It is easy to fall in love with the idea of Collins on Miami’s defense but it also is something of a luxury considering the other needs on offense that should be addressed first. If Collins is on the board when Miami selects or on the board if they move back, Chris Grier could have a tough decision to make if the team wanted to look elsewhere. Collins isn’t going to make it easy on any team to skip him in the mid-rounds.