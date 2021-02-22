The Miami Dolphins have dipped into Penn State 12 times in history
By Brian Miller
Penn State has provided the Miami Dolphins with 12 players via the NFL Draft and the last player taken could be looking for a contract extension this off-season.
In 1969, the Dolphins drafted their first player when they took John Kulka in the 7th round. He did not play a single down for the Dolphins or at all in the NFL. It wouldn’t be until 1974 that Miami drafted a Penn product that made the roster.
In round 6 of the 1974 draft, Randy Crowder a defensive tackle. Crowder would play until 1980. The Dolphins missed on Joe Jackson in 1975 but went back to Penn State in 1978 drafting WR Jimmy Cefalo. Cefalo played until 1984 and remains a constant voice in the Dolphins community and remains connected to the Miami fan base.
Miami followed Cefalo with a third-round pick in 1982. DB Paul Lankford was a solid defensive back playing his entire 10-year career with the Dolphins starting 72 games and finishing with 13 interceptions.
Miami missed on a couple of others in the late ’80s and early ’90s but they hit out of the park when they drafted O.J. McDuffie in 1993. The first-round pick remains one of the best receivers in Miami Dolphins history and can be heard now on The Fish Tank podcast with Seth Levit.
McDuffie spent his entire eight-year career in Miami posting over 5,000 yards receiving and 29 touchdowns.
Miami drafted another “personality” in the first round of the 2010 draft when they took spirited free-spirit Jared Odrick. Odrick never reached the level of expectations but he was reliable and consistent. He spent most of his career in Miami before injuries began to derail his career. He finished his career with two seasons in Jacksonville. On the field, Odrick was tough but also stayed true to himself and keeping his sense of humor.
Miami drafted Jordan Lucas, a DB in the 6th round of the 2016 draft. He spent two years with Miami. Finally, the last player drafted from Penn State, Mike Gesicki is currently entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Gesicki has all the tools to be a great pass-catching tight end but he still needs to work on his blocking skills. Miami will need to make a decision on his future sometime between now and next season.
Overall, Miami has done pretty well with Penn State products getting solid production from many of the school’s players.