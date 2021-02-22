Miami Dolphins hit and missed draft picks from “The” Ohio State
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have drafted 15 players from Ohio State University. That total equals the number of players drafted out of Tennessee making the two schools tied for 2nd all-time. Miami has more picks from Miami University.
The first pick ever made by Miami from the school came in 1975 when LB Bruce Elia was drafted in round four. He spent three seasons in the NFL. The Dolphins didn’t have much success early with players from the school.
From 1975 to 1988 the Dolphins swung and missed on five players from the school. Four of those players never played a down in the NFL. Larry Kolic in 1986 played two seasons in the league.
In 1988 the Dolphins drafted two players from the school. Erick Kumerow became the first, first-round draftee from Ohio State taken by Miami. Kumerow would go down as one of the biggest busts in Dolphins’ draft history. He lasted only three seasons in Miami and the NFL.
In round six, RB George Cooper was drafted but didn’t make the Dolphins roster and never played in the league.
Things started getting better for the Dolphins in 1989 when they drafted center, Jeff Uhlenhake in round five. Uhlenhake played five years for the Dolphins and then two more with New Orleans and another two with Washington.
The infamous 2007 draft brought Miami’s 2nd first-round pick, Ted Ginn, Jr., and the “whole Ginn family”. Despite being a bust for Miami who probably gave up a little too soon, Ginn carved out a lengthy NFL career and was still rostered in 2020.
One of the best picks was made in 2009 when Miami selected Brian Hartline. Hartline never became a star receiver in the league but he remains a fan favorite of Dolphins fans everywhere and many wonder how long it will be before his coaching career takes a big leap forward.
Currently, four players drafted are still in the league. Ginn, Jr. Raekwon McMillan who was traded to Las Vegas last year, Isaiah Prince who hasn’t played since 2019 but appears to be part of the Bengals roster, and current Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker.
Baker is in line for a contract extension. He is currently in the final year of his rookie contract. He has developed well and looking back at the other 14 players drafted from the college, Baker should be considered at the top.
Overall, like with the 15 players drafted out of Tennessee, the Dolphins haven’t found a lot of success with the Big 10 school.