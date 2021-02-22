PFF speculating Miami Dolphins will sign Aaron Jones in free agency
By Brian Miller
The latest from ProFootball Focus is that the Miami Dolphins will make a strong push for running back Aaron Jones in free agency. That may be true but if they do, forget about players like Najee Harris. Miami will turn their draft attention elsewhere.
PFF, according to a Tweet has Miami landing the Green Bay running back for about $46 million with $25 million guaranteed on a four-year deal.
Two things stand out, one, this is only speculation and the Miami Dolphins are saying absolutely nothing about their free agency plans. Or their draft plans for that matter. Two, where the source of the information actually comes from is uncertain. This, for now, is pure speculation on the part of PFF.
PFF is a top destination for NFL statistics but they are not relatively known for legitimate rumors. If they believe Miami will pursue the runner, it could be nothing more than a stab in the dark.
Many Dolphins fans would love to have Jones on the roster but the price tag may be a little high and it would most definitely eat into an already thin salary cap situation. Miami’s best options would be the NFL Draft in April. That being said, there are no guarantees that the draft plays out in your favor.
Miami needs to get better at the running back position but spending a lot of money on a free agent may not be the way to go. Earlier this month, our own Jeremy Klump wrote that Miami should absolutely pursue the top free agent halfback.
If Miami wants to Najee Harris they would need to draft him at 18 and he still may not be there. Signing Jones would at least allow the Dolphins to explore other options in rounds one and two.
Personally, I think this is just speculation on the part of PFF, a prediction, like a mock draft. We will have to wait until March 17th to find out if this comes to fruition.