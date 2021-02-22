Small school prospects Miami Dolphins should keep an eye on
By Nick Belotto
There has been a lot of talk over what the Miami Dolphins should be doing in the upcoming draft with their treasure trove of draft picks in the first few rounds. While the first three rounds are crucial for building quality rosters, Miami has shown time and again that they can find gems in the later rounds of the draft.
In a division that includes a top-notch Buffalo Bills team and a New England franchise lurking in the background, Miami needs to hit on a good amount of their picks, including their late ones, to be able to compete in the division for years to come.
Instead of focusing on all of the big named players, I’m going to take a look at some of the lesser-known prospects from smaller schools that could be good choices for Miami later in the draft.
Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
The other offensive lineman on this list, Meinerz is not nearly as athletically gifted as Radunz but still has a lot of upside. Meinerz is good at the point of attack and is capable of playing as a guard and as a center. That versatility is perfect for what Brian Flores wants out of his offensive linemen.
I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but Meinerz will need to prove that he can block well at the NFL level. The talent is there, though, and with the right staff, he could really play well in the pro game.
The reason I like Meinerz for Miami is that he could be a logical replacement for Ereck Flowers or Ted Karras (if he is resigned). That position versatility is crucial for Meinerz and he could be the missing piece of a dominant offensive line for the next decade. He may not be ready day one, but, if developed properly, he could be a stud player and Miami could have completely solidified one side of the trenches.