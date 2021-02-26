Miami Dolphins best and worst draft picks from the ACC
By Brian Miller
As we wrap up the ACC schools and the Miami Dolphins draft history with the remaining 12 schools we find ourselves seeing only a handful of players make big impacts on the Dolphins rosters.
While Miami invested heavily in the University of Miami with 16 selections and 10 from Syracuse. Clemson and Florida State each have produced nine selections with the rest of the ACC falling beneath them. We start with Boston College.
Boston College – 6 players
The first three draft picks made by the Dolphins from BC didn’t make the roster. In 1987, Troy Stradford was selected in the 4th round. He earned AP Rookie of the Year honors and All-Rookie team honors. He played four years for the Dolphins but never came close to his rookie production. He spent two more seasons in the NFL after leaving Miami.
In 1987 the Dolphins drafted John Bosa in round one. He spent only three seasons with the Dolphins and was out of the league after being cut by Miami. He is considered one of the bigger draft busts in Dolphins history. He did, however, marry the sister of fellow Dolphins draft bust Eric Kumerow and they are the parents of John and Nick Bosa who currently are standouts in the NFL.
Pete Mitchell was taken in round 4 of the 1995 draft. He never played a down for the Dolphins but spent 8 years in the NFL on three different teams.
NOTE: Across the city at Boston University, the Dolphins drafted Jim Jensen in the 11th round of the 1981 draft. Jensen had a very good career that bested any of the BC draftees. His career lasted 12 years with the Dolphins.
Chris Clemons was never a great player but he was a sound back-up safety for his five years in Miami. He played seven seasons total after being drafted in 2009 in the 5th round.