The best Miami Dolphins draft picks from Syracuse
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made 10 selections from Syracuse University. One of those players stands out by far as one of the best players the Dolphins or any other team has ever drafted from the college.
Before we make our big reveal on the best if you haven’t already guessed, the first pick taken from the school was in 1966 when Miami drafted center Pat Killorin. He played one season.
The Dolphins made their best draft choice from the school two years later when they drafted running back Larry Csonka. Csonka, a Hall of Fame member, remains one of the most popular former members of the Dolphins and one of the elite players in both Syracuse and NFL history.
Miami made eight more draft picks after Csonka but of those eight only four players lasted more than a year with the Dolphins. Mike Charles spent four years with the Dolphins after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 1983 draft. He spent five more years in the NFL after leaving Miami.
In 1987 the Dolphins made Scott Schwedes a 2nd round pick. Schwedes gave Miami three years before leaving. In 1990 he played four games with Miami and five-game with San Diego. It would be his final NFL season. He didn’t come close to his draft potential but was a serviceable back-up at the time.
In 1999, the Dolphins drafted Rob Konrad. Konrad played until 2004 all with the Dolphins. His career cut by nagging injuries. In 2001, the Dolphins selected Morlan Greenwood in the 3rd round. He spent four years in Miami and then another four in Houston.
The last player to be drafted out of Syracuse was Kelvin Smith. The linebacker was drafted in round seven of the 2007 draft and spent one season with Miami and one season with the Panthers before his career was over in the NFL.