On The FinSide Podcast: Tags, cap casualities, and free agent fits
Miami Dolphins fans, On The FinSide is back with an all new episode! Tune in as Cat and Paul take a look & listen to a number of different happenings around the NFL that will shape the impending free agent and NFL Draft segments for the offseason!
This latest episode covers a lot as we head into the final weeks of the 2020 season and the start of the 2021 NFL season on March 17th.
- Break down the likely cap casualties around the NFL landscape due to a reduced salary cap
- Examine if any of the cap casualties make sense for the Dolphins
- Review the likelihood of potential Franchise Tag candidates ahead of the NFL deadline
- Re-examine the impending NFL Free Agents with the aforementioned changes
Click Play on the player below to listen!
In addition to the topics already mentioned, Cat and Paul dive into:
- The impending Quarterback carousel including updates on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson & Dak Prescott
- Discuss Chris Simms attacks on both Tua and numerous Dolphins fans
- Ways to fix the Wide Receiver position through the NFL Draft, Free Agency and more
- What options the guys would look at involving the RB spot including Aaron Jones, Free Agency & the NFL Draft
- Take viewer/listener questions live during the show
- … and so much more!
