Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa playing for New England next year?
By Brian Miller
No, the Miami Dolphins will not trade Tua Tagovailoa to the New England Patriots. That would be just plain dumb but that doesn’t mean Tua wouldn’t necessarily end up there anyway.
A couple of guys over at ProFootballFocus have a theory and scenario that could put the Miami Dolphins current QB up north. The summation is quite simple and while I would, at this point, call it highly unlikely, the more I think about it, the more it could actually happen.
It all starts with a trade for Deshaun Watson. Miami would send Tua as part of that trade. They believe it will cost Miami this year’s 3 and 18 overall picks, next year’s first, Xavien Howard and Tua Tagovailoa.
They then believe that Houston will flip Tua to the Patriots for their first round pick, number 15 overall.
At first thought, this would seem impossible but there were rumors last season prior to the draft that the Patriots were high on Tua Tagovailoa. He would fit into the Patriots system very well. Make little mistakes, use short routes, and quick decisions.
If Belichick did indeed want Tua, this would be a perfect chance for him to get him at little cost to his team. The Patriots, many believe, will try and draft a quarterback in round one if someone falls. The position is a huge need for a team that will watch Cam Newton leave in free agency and the only other QB is Jarret Stidham.
If the Texans go those draft picks, they would likely draft a quarterback at three overall which would make Tua unneeded. It would make a lot of sense for the Patriots to swoop in and offer something that no one else likely will.
Of course, the Dolphins could try and trade Tua before moving him to the Texans in order to avoid him landing in New England but there are a lot of problems and risks involved with that. For starters, if a trade with the Texans fell through, you would be hoping that the draft will provide you with a future QB.
Regardless of whether you believe Tua will be traded at all in the first place, you can’t summarily discount the possibility. As long as Watson is on the market and not physically on the field playing for the Texans or traded to another team, the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are going to have themeselves linked in that trade.