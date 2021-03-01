Miami Dolphins will have a lot of competition for Deshaun Watson
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not want Deshaun Watson but the competition to land the star quarterback is going to be fierce. It is a situation that simply won’t go away and the Dolphins remain in the thick of that speculation.
As free agency approaches, March 17th, the Dolphins and other teams in the NFL who will have interest in the QB will start making pitches to the Texans for a trade. The question is how many teams will pick up the phone?
We can’t rule out the Patriots who as of yet have not been linked to a deal but they could always dive in pretty quick especially given the connection between them and Nick Caserio. While the Patriots have a lot of cap space, they do not have a lot of draft capital and may not have enough players to make a deal.
The Carolina Panthers are expected to make a big push and have the draft capital to get a deal done. They have already started creating cap space as well. If the Dolphins don’t land Watson this is a great spot for him to end up. He would be out of the AFC and the Jets would not have him on their roster.
Of course, the Jets are still considered to be a top landing spot for Watson and while there hasn’t been a lot of talk regarding their interest, it would be foolish of them to not consider the QB especially since they could draft one with the 2nd overall pick.
The Broncos and Raiders are also believed to have interest but the Raiders may be eyeing Russell Wilson instead. The Broncos could involved quickly if the Texans start making calls.
One thing is for certain, the Texans will play the teams against each other in an effort to drive the compensation up. If the Dolphins do in fact want him, they are going to pay quite a bit.