Miami Dolphins wisely stayed out of the chase for J.J. Watt who inks with Cardinals
By Brian Miller
Name chasing was once a thing for the Miami Dolphins but that isn’t a thing anymore, or so it seems. Last month, J.J. Watt was released from the Texans, and today, he announced he is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.
Why does this matter to Miami Dolphins fans? Well, this is more for the crowd that banged their fists on a desk wanting the team to spend money on an aging one-time great defensive player. The “Jimmy Millers” of the world who learned the NFL through Madden and believe that every player is worth the price. Please note, if your name is Jim Miller it’s probably not directed, directly, at you.
Adam Schefter is reporting that the Watt deal will be a two-year contract worth $31 million and $23 million guaranteed. That is a lot of money for a guy who has been banged up and missed games the last few years.
When Watt is healthy there are very few players that can compete with him. The problem is he is seeing less time on the field due to getting hurt.
There were many that believed Watt would be a perfect edge rusher for the Dolphins but clearly, his contract was not something Miami wanted to consider. We may not know if the Dolphins ever truly had an interest in Watt because the Dolphins don’t publicly make comments about other players, it’s a far cry from the days of previous staff that were a lot more transparent.
Whether the Dolphins make early signings remain to be seen but there is a growing opinion that Miami may not be as active in free agency this year as they were last year.