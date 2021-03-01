Profiling Miami Dolphins Draft Prospect Ja’Marr Chase
By Jeremy Wilks
LSU Tigers star WR Ja’Marr Chase is one of the most intriguing players in this years draft class. With the Miami Dolphins selecting with the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the chances of Ja’Marr being available at three is incredibly high. In my opinion, the only way that Ja’Marr does not get to the third selection is if a team needing a receiver trades up.
NFL Network Analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, was recently on the NFL Network being asked who his top 10 prospects in this year’s draft are. To some people’s surprise, Jeremiah had Ja’Marr Chase well ahead of the two other top receivers in Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. Here is what Daniel Jeremiah had to say:
In 2019, Ja’Marr had one of the best college football seasons that a receiver has ever had. In 14 games Chase finished the season second in the SEC with 84 receptions, first in all of NCAA with 1780 receiving yards, fourth in all of NCAA in yards per reception with 21.2, and finally first in all of NCAA with an outstanding 20 receiving touchdowns.
Not only was Chase absolutely phenomenal throughout the season, he really stepped up his game when it mattered the most. In the 2019 National Championship game, Chase recorded 9 receptions for 221 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on route to his first national championship.
Chase’s 2019 season was certainly one of the best ever which is why there is a ton of hype around the young receiver.
With his superstar QB Joe Burrow getting drafted first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chase decided to not partake in the 2020 CFB season. Going into this season, there was little debate that Chase would be the #1 receiver to fall off the board in this year’s NFL draft. However, Alabama star receiver, Devonta Smith, put up a season for the ages, winning the Heisman Trophy.
Which receiver would you prefer the Miami Dolphins to select with the #3 pick?
With the Dolphins selecting with the third overall pick and the team desperately looking for that star receiving, the Dolphins are faced with the dilemma concerning who to take with that #3 overall selection. With both of these guys as well as Jaylen Waddle most likely to be available at three, it will be interesting to see what direction the Dolphins go.