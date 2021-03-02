Report: Miami Dolphins could be considering cutting Kyle Van Noy
By James Reeve
According to reports, the Miami Dolphins could be weighing up a decision to cut veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy ahead of the 2021 season.
According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Miami Dolphins could decide to part ways with 29-year-old linebacker Kyle Van Noy after just one season in South Florida.
This is still speculation at this point, but Van Noy could see his fate decided in the next few days if Wolfe’s reports is to be believed.
The reason for cutting Van Noy would be purely financial for the Dolphins, with the former New England Patriot set to carry a $13.9 million cap hit this upcoming season, with the team able to save $9.775 million if they do decide to part ways.
The decision to cut Van Noy will be a surprising one, however, for many fans. The former Brigham Young Cougar performed well in his debut season with the Dolphins, becoming a key part in a defense that was once ranked first in the league and carried the team to an impressive 10-6 record in 2020.
In 13 starts with the Dolphins, Van Noy made plays all across the field, combining for 63 tackles (46 solo), with ten tackles for a loss, six sacks and ten quarterback hits, adding two forced fumbles, recovering two fumbles and even defending six passes.
He formed a strong defensive unit alongside Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel and Elandon Roberts and would be a significant departure from the Dolphins if the team does decide that they need to open up more cap space on the already $24 million they are expected to have.
With the Dolphins needing to add a backup quarterback and weapons on offense, particularly at the receiver position, Van Noy appears likely to be a casualty of that situation.
While it will be disappoint to lose Van Noy after just one season, it could be an opportunity for Van Ginkel to step up and show the Dolphins what he is capable of achieving in a more prominent role on the team.
Van Ginkel has impressed in his own right with the Miami Dolphins, and he could certainly alleviate the pressure of finding a replacement for Van Noy if he is able to take this potential opportunity with two hands – allowing general manager Chris Grier to focus on building a stronger offense for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to play in.