Miami Dolphins make the most of their trades in this new mock draft
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins eyes towards the 2021 NFL Draft grow wider as we head into March.
With free agency set to begin on March 17, this mock draft will completely change, but for the time being this is a solid baseline for what the Miami Dolphins should do. Including trades that will take advantage of some teams current situations with the current salary cap.
All eyes in South Florida are set on what the Dolphins will do following an impressive 2020 NFL season and how they can take that next step. Many rumors have the Dolphins attempting to go after both Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson in order to take over at quarterback. Currently the Dolphins are with last season fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa.
Regardless of who is under center for the Dolphins in 2021, the team will need to improve the weapons on offense to give any quarterback a greater chance at making that next jump into contenders.
It is important to keep in mind that the NFL has yet to rule on compensatory picks and those should be inserted soon, but are not under consideration in this mock draft.
*note: This mock draft was made using nflmockdraftdatabase.com
The Dolphins move from three to eight in deal with Panthers and select Oregon OT Penei Sewell
The Panthers have been on the lookout for a quarterback and their best bet might be to trade up for one in the NFL draft. Trading from eight to third would be costly for the team, but sometimes you need to risk in order to gain. In this mock, the team lands Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
The Miami Dolphins trading down to eight could be costly in terms of talent, but in this mock the team is able to land Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. In Sewell, the Dolphins are landing a player who can make day one impact as either a left or right tackle.
Sewell falling to eight would come in very good fortune to the team that could add an elite pass and run blocking prospect. His ability to help shore up another offensive lineman position for the Dolphins would be vital in Tagovailoa’s development.