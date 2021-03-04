Three free agents that the Miami Dolphins should be avoiding
The Miami Dolphins enter the free agency market with just over $30 Million in cap space. The release of linebacker Kyle Van Noy saved about $9.75 Million against the cap. Miami has expressed interest in adding some offensive weapons to surround young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. There also may be more cuts coming soon to account for a decreased salary cap.
The Dolphins have more cap space than most teams, but not as much as one would hope. Obviously, more space can be created with cuts, trades, and restructures. All those decisions will come soon, but the free agent market has plenty of players that can help get this rebuild into the next phase going into year three.
Three free agent market will be even bigger than it is right now within the next month or so. Many players are expected to be cut in response to the salary cap decreasing from last season. Along with Van Noy, tight end Kyle Rudolph was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. These will not be the last cuts this off-season, as an NFL veteran bloodletting is set to happen.
The Dolphins have the ability to make some moves when free agency opens. They cannot make the same amount of signings as they did in 2020, so they really need to hit on these signings. Who are some guys that the Dolphins should be avoiding when the free agency period opens?