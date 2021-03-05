2021 Draft Profile: Should Miami target Kwity Paye in the first round?
By Nick Belotto
With Miami’s treasure trove of draft capital, the Dolphins can’t afford to ignore the pass rush, like Kwity Paye, as the Dolphins need help getting into the backfield. Miami has a very good defense and adding a quality edge rusher that can help produce hits on opposing quarterbacks at a consistent pace could help the Dolphins defense build off a successful 2020 campaign.
Miami could target a couple of edge rushers with their second first-round pick in the draft and they should look very closely at the prospect of taking Kwity Paye out of Michigan.
Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
2020 stats: 16 tackles, 2 sacks (Covid shortened season) Stats courtesy of ESPN.com
Chances of Dolphins taking him: 50%
Paye is a great athlete who has flexibility in the position. Over his time at Michigan, he has shown the ability to rush the passer both from the outside and inside of the defensive line and has done an admirable job of defending against the run, too. His pass-rushing capability is at the top of the class and, because of the premium placed on that kind of talent, he could easily be one of the first edge rushers to go in the draft.
Paye is quick off the line and shows a good array of pass-rushing moves that could develop into dominant moves at the next level with the right coaches to help bring out that potential. He has a top-notch motor and is relentless in pursuit of quarterbacks and running backs.
But, do the Dolphins have a chance of getting the talented edge rusher?
Taking Kwity Paye is not a guarantee as he might not be available at 18
I know that saying 50% is a bit of a cop-out when it comes to choosing a player. It’s almost the same as a weather person saying “it could rain today, or it could not.” Taking Paye, however, is a bit of a crap shoot because there isn’t a guarantee that he is there at 18. There is also the real possibility that Miami could choose between Gregory Rousseau and Paye at 18, which helps to contribute to that number. Paye’s availability at 18 really depends on how much of a run on quarterbacks we get in the first round and how other defensive players are prioritized.
If Miami has the opportunity to take Paye at 18, I think they would be getting a very good, quality pass rusher that could help this Dolphins defense wreak havoc against opposing quarterbacks. If Miami has the choice of Rousseau or Paye, Paye might be the better option, given that he has a bit of a longer playing career at the collegiate level than Rousseau.