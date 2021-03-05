Miami Dolphins: Alex Smith could be an intriguing backup option
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins need to add a backup quarterback to the roster in 2021, and one recently released veteran could fit the bill.
With Ryan Fitzpatrick determined to be a starter in the NFL, despite his advanced age, the Miami Dolphins are in need of a backup quarterback that can help continue to mentor Tua Tagovailoa in his second year as a pro.
The Dolphins are likely looking for a backup that would be able to step in competently in case of injury or further growing pains, as seen when Fitzpatrick was called upon at times after his demotion in 2020.
One player that could potentially be a fit for the Dolphins is 36-year-old Alex Smith who, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, has been officially released by the Washington Football Team today.
Smith has had a long and eventful career, with his latest season in Washington seeing him named Comeback Player of the Year after his grueling battle back from a severe leg injury that suffered from infections and complications during his recovery.
Smith, now hitting the open market, has been a mentor in the league previously, helping to groom now-Kansas City superstar Patrick Mahomes – who went on to win Super Bowl 54 last year.
The former first-overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers has been a solid quarterback throughout his career, never truly achieving the elite status that was expected of him after coming out of Utah, but he has seen almost everything there is to see in the NFL and would be a valuable experienced head to have on the sidelines.
If Tagovailoa isn’t able to take the leaps expected of him in his second season as the Dolphins’ starter, Smith could be a reliable fill-in to keep the team competing and progressing under head coach Brian Flores, something that not many backup options available in the open market could provide.
The biggest question around Smith is whether or not he would settle for being a backup in 2021, or whether or not he believes he can go out and compete for a starting job at a team, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are expected to take Trevor Lawrence first-overall this summer, or the New York Jets, who are far from secure with Sam Darnold at the helm currently.
Having a reliable backup is important in today’s NFL, and the Miami Dolphins certainly saw that with Fitzpatrick in 2020, making it a priority for the team to address in free agency. For Smith, it depends on where he sees his career moving forward and whether or not coming down to South Florida would be the right move for him now that he is back and ready to play.