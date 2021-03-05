Miami Dolphins go Kyle Pitts at 3 in this new 2021 7-round mock draft
By Brian Miller
The hype that is driving Florida’s tight end, Kyle Pitts, up the draft boards got me thinking, what would a Miami Dolphins mock draft look like if they went Pitts early without trading back?
Kyle Pitts is getting a lot of play in the media, stuff like “generational”, “best in class”, etc… With this being the mock draft season, we tend to see players like Penie Sewell, Ja’Marr Chase, and Devonta Smith being mocked to Miami but what if they go Pitts at three instead? Here is how a Dolphins seven-round mock could play out if Pitts is the choice.
The Dolphins are in need of a wide receiver and the top three have been getting a lot of mentions around the mainstream media with some of the top draft gurus placing Chase or Smith with Miami. Some have Miami drafting Sewell at three and then trading up from 18 to draft Jaylen Waddle. Pitts, however, could be the best player in this draft and fills the need for a receiver.
Pitts can line up inside, on the line of scrimmage, can play in the slot as well. He and Mike Gesicki would be a deadly offensive combination but drafting Pitts allows Miami to give the offense a completely different look. Pitts could do as much as a Travis Kelce type.
More importantly, Pitts is a day one starter and while it takes time for tight ends to acclimate to the NFL, Pitts has the ability to get on the field from the start at a variety of positions. It won’t be easy for the physically gifted athlete but he has the intelligence to make a big impact his rookie season.