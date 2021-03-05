Miami Dolphins options at three but Kyle Pitts is gaining
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have options with the third pick in the draft come April but Kyle Pitts is one player that seems to be gaining traction with fans.
We have to say fan base because as for what the Miami Dolphins are planning to do, we simply don’t know. They don’t speak. They don’t talk and any rumors you hear are likely from agents and media personnel who knows the person who cleans the trash from the offices.
For months we have heard that this first pick will be used on DeVonta Smith or Ja’Marr Chase or it will be traded or it will be used on Penei Sewell but now, Kyle Pitts is gaining a lot of talk in circles.
Social media has been buzzing about Kyle Pitts and our very own Jeremey Klump has Pitts as his number one player in this draft. So why all of a sudden is Pitts moving up so quickly?
For starters, is the best tight end prospect that has come out in the last few years but more importantly, Pitts isn’t just a tight end. He can line up outside and in the slot. The guy is a 6’6″ 240 guy who plays fast and with physicality. Oh, and he can block.
The thing is the Dolphins are looking to draft a wide receiver but Pitts may be a better prospect than any of the two-three true receivers and could give the Dolphins an amazing one-two punch with Mike Gesicki.
There is simply too much to love about this kid but as national media gurus dig into more tape on him they are starting to use the term “generational” and that builds the hype as well. Several have said that he is the best they have ever scouted at the position.
Pitts is going to get a lot of consideration in the top five and if the Dolphins do indeed trade back a few spots, Pitt may not be there. This could be a case of a player moving up at the right time but make no mistake, this kid is going to make a lot of fans happy in Miami, or wherever he plays.