Miami Dolphins must fix the Oline but Penei Sewell may not be the answer
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need to shore up the offensive line this year but drafting Penei Sewell of Oregon may not be the best move Miami can make. I’m not opposed to the left tackle but does he alone solve the issues? I don’t think so.
The argument will be, Penei may not solve the issue but it’s a great start” and that is where they are actually wrong. Sewell needs to be the end-all, not the beginning. Miami has invested in their offensive line and just as the Tua Tagovailoa fans are screaming that he needs more time and better weapons, the offensive line, three of whom were rookies last year, need time as well.
Solomon Kindley had far more shining moments at guard last year than he did bad. Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt both had ups and downs as well. While Ereck Flowers played well and Ted Karras was serviceable, the Dolphins still need to find a center to replace Karras. Perhaps that is the plan in round two of the draft.
Personally, I like the thought of Penei Sewell anchoring the edge for the foreseeable future but Tua’s blindside isn’t the Sewell side, it’s the Robert Hunt side in addition, Sewell isn’t a weapon, he is a beast of a blocker but isn’t that what Miami traded away to Houston for a haul of picks?
The idea of the Dolphins drafting Sewell to me seems like a waste. Then again, I admittedly do not like taking an offensive lineman in the upper half of the draft. That’s just me and I am very sure that most of you will disagree.
If Miami is going to get better it will not be by adding offensive lineman every year, they need to add top talent at the skills position. They need to add running backs and wide receivers and maybe a TE that can play multiple roles. Three overall is high for a left tackle, even one with great potential.
Miami can build the offensive line and maybe Sewell is that guy but at the top of the draft, Miami needs to get a guy who will get the ball in their hands and make plays. They have struggled to find that over the years, as much as finding the right QB. Sewell is at the top of this draft for tackles but I just think Miami will get better quicker with a skill set player.