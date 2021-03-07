On The FinSide Podcast: Free Agency Preview
Miami Dolphins fans, On The FinSide, is back with an all-new episode! Cat and Paul are back and looking at the state of the team, previewing Free Agency and even talking a bit of draft talk!
In this episode, we talk about the Dolphins’ strategy heading into Free Agency to kick off the 2021 NFL season on March 17th.
What should Miami do in Free Agency? Who should they grab or avoid?
Click Play on the player below to listen to what the guys think!
In addition to the topics already mentioned, Cat and Paul dive into:
- The impact of the Kyle Van Noy news
- What the true positions of need are heading into Free Agency
- Possible Free Agent targets at each position of need for the 2021 Dolphins
- Ways to fix the Wide Receiver position through the NFL Draft, Free Agency and more
- What options the guys would look at involving the RB spot including Aaron Jones, Free Agency & the NFL Draft
- Take viewer/listener questions live during the show
… and so much more!
As always, we want to hear from you! Make sure you like, subscribe, comment and leave reviews for the show where applicable!
Follow the guys:
Twitter/Instagram:
- @OnTheFinSide
- @BrianCatNFL
- @Phinatic_Pick
- Facebook: www.FaceBook.com/OnTheFinSide
- YouTube: www.YouTube.com/OnTheFinSide
Other Ways to Listen
Want to interact with the guys? Make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel and interact with Paul & Cat whenever they go LIVE to record the podcast.
Want to help the guys out? Consider leaving a review of the podcast on iTunes and subscribe in as many locations as you can – and spread the word to your fellow Dolphins fans! We want to know what you think – make sure to leave us the feedback, ratings, etc.
MERCH!
Want to rock out in some sweet On The FinSide gear? Head on over to www.OnTheFinSide.Threadless.com for more! We’ve got you covered!
Fins Up!