Miami Dolphins mock draft with Micah Parson at the top shift the focus
Tis’ the season for mock drafts. With free agency approaching and pro days about to commence, it seems like you can’t go to an NFL site without encountering the most recent expert’s mock draft. Unfortunately, they all seem to be ‘mocking’ the same players to the same teams over and over. How boring!
I thought it might be educational to do a mock draft where I wasn’t allowed to pick players that are widely listed as Dolphins draft targets. Therefore, in this draft, you won’t find the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, Penei Sewell, Kyle Pitts or even Najee Harris.
Get ready to learn about some good players that the casual fan doesn’t hear mentioned very often.