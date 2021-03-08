Miami Dolphins should trade for Deshaun Watson now rather than later
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins should not wait for a draft-day deal that would bring Deshaun Watson to Miami, if they are going to make the move, they need to do it sooner rather than later.
When the NFL Draft arrives in April, there are some who believe a blockbuster deal will be made that will bring Deshaun Watson to Miami but waiting until the draft would be a huge mistake that Miami would have to recover from.
Free agency starts in a little more than a week and trading for Watson now would allow Miami to focus their attention on a roster build that will not include as many drafts picks as they have right now. Waiting will only hurt the team to fill their needs.
Once the draft arrives, Miami would likely have to send multiple drafts picks to the Houston Texans including both first-round selections that as of today will be used to add playmakers on offense or make the defense better. If those picks are being relied upon to supplement what is not gained during free agency, there will be holes that were not addressed.
If the Dolphins are going to take that approach and wait for the draft, then they need to have the foresight to attend to their roster in free agency so that they won’t need those draft selections. That means they need to add offensive linemen, a wide receiver if not two, a running back, and defensive help at linebacker, defensive end, and along the defensive line. They also may want to have a corner in place should Xavien Howard be part of that deal.
It makes more sense to make the trade now and have free agency to build around Watson. That is of course if the Dolphins want to make that trade as so many in the media believe to be true.
Personally, I don’t think the Dolphins make the trade regardless but if they are, starting the league new year off with that move being made, gives the team to plan accordingly with what is left of draft picks and the open market.
If not now, the Dolphins should simply move on from the thought of Watson and work on getting Tua Tagovailoa the support he needs instead.