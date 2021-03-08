Miami Dolphins trading for Isaiah Wilson is a high reward low risk move
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are adding some beef to their offensive line and it comes with little to no cost but could come with a big reward at the end. Reports have surfaced that the Titans are trading former first round pick Isaiah Wilson to the Dolphins.
Wilson was drafted in the 2020 first round at pick number 29. He was supposed to be an outside anchor but he spent time on the COVID list during camp and then suffered through some off-field issues that led him to be suspended during his rookie season. He finished the year playing in one game.
Wilson came out of Georgia as a highly talented offensive tackle but his rookie season was marred. He fell out of favor again over the last couple of months leading many to believe that he would be out of Tennessee. Indeed, that is the case.
According to several reports the Dolphins are trading for the tackle. Miami reportedly is trading a 7th round pick to the Titans in exchange for Wilson and a 7th round pick of the Titans. The move is a good deal for the Dolphins who will either get a great prospect or will simply let him go if he can’t get his career together.
All in all, Wilson was on the Covid list, suspended due to a DUI early in the season and then an undisclosed team issue that got him suspended again. That all being said, if the Dolphins can turn him around, they will have received a big offensive lineman to fit on their roster.
The move is consistent with what we saw in Bill Belichick’s New England where he would risk little on reclamation projects hoping that the culture would turn them around. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t. For the Dolphins, they are hoping that it is the latter.