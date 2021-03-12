Miami Dolphins signing a punter as Matt Haack readies for free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are signing a punter days before incumbent Matt Haack hits the free-agent market. To replace him, at least in the short term, Miami is adding Michael Palardy who previously played for the Carolina Panthers.
Palardy came into the league with the Oakland Raiders in 2014 but didn’t see his first action until 2016 when he latched on with the Panthers. He spent four seasons with Carolina. Statistically, Palardy has averaged as much as 46 yards per punt. In his first season with the Panthers, seven games in 2016, he averaged 42.5 yards per punt.
In his short NFL career, he has 243 punts for over 11,000 yards. He also has six kick-offs under his belt as well. Comparing him to Haack who has been inconsistent over his career we find similar numbers. In his four years with Miami, Haack has 307 punts for more than 13,000 yards. He has averaged a high of 45 once in his career and but has been in the 44 yards per punt in his other three.
The deal is a one-year contract but likely means that Haack will not be back with the Dolphins even on a non-guaranteed deal that would see him compete for the punter’s job. As we mentioned, Haack has had his moments. He has a career-long of 65 yards compared to Palardy’s long of 63. Of course, Haack also has a touchdown pass on his resume as well.
There really isn’t too much to get excited about with an early free-agent signing but the fact that Miami is making a move to “move on” from Haack is news in and of itself. It’s a quiet day and today the punters get some screen time. Hopefully, Palardy won’t have to work all that much in 2021.