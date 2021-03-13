The three big free agent names that Miami Dolphins fans should know
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have money to spend and they can create more. On Sunday, they can start talking with the reps for free agents. After more than a month of speculation and rumor, the Dolphins will begin making moves for the 2021 season.
Officially, the Miami Dolphins haven’t been linked to any singular player but those in the media love to speculate as to if they have inside information. What we do know about Brian Flores and Chris Grier is that they don’t talk to the media and there is only a small circle of people who know what their intentions are.
It is entirely possible that Miami pursues some of those players that the mainstream media have linked them to. There is a possibility that the Dolphins will pursue some of the players that have been popular on social media platforms. There have been a lot of players being discussed over the last month, but these three are the ones you should pay attention to.
Aaron Jones – running back – Green Bay
Jones is in the top 1/4 of NFL running backs with a great mix of run and catch ability. He is indeed a player that will make the Dolphins better but would the Dolphins be better off using a draft pick on a running back instead?
This is where many debates begin. If the Dolphins want a top-running-back prospect they will more than likely have to draft them earlier than they would like or risk not having that player available to them. With Jones, you know what you are getting and you can control whether or not you land him. There is a problem with that though. Jones isn’t going to be cheap.
While a rookie will come with a low cap number, signing a top free agent will not. Jones can expect a deal in the $45 million range with about $25 or more guaranteed and that is going to eat into that cap space Miami has.
There is a lot to like about Jones but it is very difficult to get past the contract. In his four seasons, he has one Pro Bowl, last year, and two 1,000 yard seasons both coming the last two years. In 2019, he rushed for 16 touchdowns and added nine last season.
If money is not a concern, Jones is going to be a great signing but again, it is going to cost quite a bit to land him.
JuJu Smith-Schuster – WR – Pittsburgh
Smith-Schuster is going to hit free agency and some in the media believe that the Dolphins are on top of his wish list. Personally, I’m not thrilled with JSS and I think the Dolphins can do better. Miami could use his talent but JSS has shown to take plays off, he doesn’t run as hard or strong when the play isn’t coming his way and there have been some minor character concerns.
In his four seasons with the Steelers, JSS has 3,726 yards receiving and 26 touchdowns. His numbers are good. He has gone over 1,000 yards only once, however, in 2018, his lone Pro Bowl season. Last year, JSS averaged only 8.6 yards per receptions with was a considerable drop from his 12 to 15 yards per catch average the three seasons before.
JSS has a lot of talent and that can not be denied but would the Dolphins be better served to spend their money elsewhere? The Dolphins are expected to make a run at a WR in April’s draft as well so spending a lot on one in free agency may not make a lot of sense. Miami may be better off targeting a 2nd tier free agent pass catcher and saving the money to use on someone else.
Corey Linsley – center – Green Bay Packers
Lindsey is the top center on the market and the Dolphins just so happen to have a hole at the position. Ted Karras is likely going to test the free-agent market and while Miami could look to the draft for his replacement, the lack of certainty in getting one of the top players is a problem.
Linsley is going to cost the Dolphins around $10 to $11 million in cap space. It’s doable and he is worth it. He has been with the Packers for seven seasons and has missed only 13 games in that period of time. He is reliable and consistently good.
Linsley makes the Dolphins line better and his knowledge of the game should help the younger guys around him get better and develop faster.
Of the three players mentioned, Linsley probably has the most to offer Miami in terms of value against the cap. He may not be the flashy free agent that fans would hope for, but considering he has been opening lanes for Aaron Jones and helping league MVP Aaron Rodgers stay elite, he could be what Miami needs for Tua Tagovailoa.