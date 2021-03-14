Miami Dolphins scratch Aaron Jones off their list after new deal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will have to look for a running back somewhere else as Aaron Jones, a top option for the Dolphins is staying in Green Bay.
According to multiple reports, Jones has agreed to a four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers. The deal is worth up to $48 million with a $13 million signing bonus. Throughout the early off-season, the Dolphins have been a team that many speculated would pursue Jones if he hit the market.
With the free agency period set to begin on Wednesday, the legal “tampering” period will begin at midnight tonight. Players can not sign a contract, however, until Wednesday’s league new year.
With Jones now off the market, the Dolphins will have to look elsewhere to fill the need. While the draft is an option, the Dolphins would need a running back to fall to them or risk over-drafting a runner to make sure they get the one they want.
Top options expected to hit the market include Todd Gurley, Carlos Hyde, and Leonard Fournette but none of them are close to the players that they used to be and you could argue that they are not any better than Myles Gaskin.
Miami fans should keep an eye on Fournette. The Dolphins were said to be interested in him ahead of last season and with him hitting the market again, there is an option. LeSean McCoy will also hit free agency. Last year the Dolphins tried to sign him after his release from the Jets but he chose Kansas City.
Another option for Miami could be Steelers RB James Conner. The Dolphins have been rumored to have interest in Conner recently and that will likely continue to grow with Jones off the market now.