Calvin Jackson, former Miami Dolphins CB passes at 49
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins fan base is playing the refresh button game today as legal tampering has begun in the NFL but news of Calvin Jackson and his passing can’t be skimmed over.
For six seasons, Calvin Jackson played in the NFL all with the Miami Dolphins. In his final two seasons, Jackson moved from corner to safety where he started 25 of 32 games. Overall, Jackson started 57 games for the Dolphins from 1994 to 1999.
It was announced today that Jackson passed at the age of 49 according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
In 2019, Jackson appeared on the popular podcast TheFishTank with O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit. You can listen to the podcast above.
Jackson, an undrafted product out of Auburn, totaled four interceptions in his career taking one back for a touchdown. He forced two fumbles and recovered one as well. He finished his career with 250 combined tackles.
Jackson played two seasons under Don Shula and finished his career under Jimmy Johnson. The cause of his death has only been reported to be “after dealing with an illness” but has been non-specific.
A local South Florida product, Jackson went to Dillard High and he along with four others joined the Auburn Tigers out of the high-school. They were dubbed the “Dillard Five”. In 1993, Jackson intercepted Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel and ran the ball back for a touchdown that would help lead to a big Auburn victory over the Gators.
From all of us here at PhinPhanatic.com we wish his family the best and hope he finds peace. It’s a sad loss.