Miami Dolphins addition of Cethan Carter will help special teams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added former Bengals Cethan Carter in free agency tonight but it is a move that should work out well for the Dolphins.
When it was announced on social media that Carter was being signed by the Dolphins, the initial reaction from just about everyone was “who is that?” Including myself. Listed as a tight end, the Dolphins signed him for his special team’s play and not his pass-catching skills although he is said to have good hands but hasn’t been used much.
Carter makes for the 2nd special team player signed by the Dolphins off the Bengals roster adding Clayton Fejedelem in free agency last year. Miami puts as much attention on the special team’s unit as they do on offense and defense. While we focus on skill positions, Miami doesn’t let a gem fall through the cracks.
Fans wondering what his role will need to look no further than his statistics from three years in Cincinnati. Carter has totaled no more than seven receptions, has started only five games, and has 66 yards total receiving. He does have one touchdown.
Carter, however, can also play fullback and the Dolphins let their fullback go.
Carter is not a flashy signing and he will be forgotten until fans see a play made on a punt or kick-off but he provides value to the Dolphins and comes at a cheap price.
Details of the contract have not been released but Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal is for three years. It would be surprising if there was much guaranteed in the contract. So far today, the Dolphins have added Carter and made the Michael Palardy signing official. Palardy is a punter.
UPDATE: According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are giving Carter $7.8 million over three years with $2.7 million guaranteed. It’s a low end contract but still a big high for a guy who has really done little in the NFL outside of the special teams units.