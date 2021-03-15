Miami Dolphins first day of “free agency” lands a new punter…officially
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not breaking the bank this year and through almost five hours of “tampering” they have officially signed, a punter.
Miami announced that Michael Palardy the punter that was reportedly signing with them last week, has officially signed or will sign. The news is not what the fan base has wanted to hear but Miami is not taking on a big-spending approach a year removed from doing just that last year.
Despite the fact that Miami fans want to see fireworks, this is a solid approach. Miami dumped contracts this off-season after making bad deals in 2020. Kyle Van Noy was given more than $50 million and Byron Jones was made the highest-paid corner in the league. They also traded Shaq Lawson after giving him a big contract last year.
Dolphins fans have watched New England play the Jeff Ireland/Mike Tannenbaum game in free agency. The Patriots have already guaranteed more than $146 million on contracts. They have signed Davon Godchaux, Matt Judon, Jalen Mills, Jonnu Smith, and signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal last week. Dolphins fans have seen these types of deals in the past and are hoping that they pay off as well for the Patriots as they did for the Dolphins. This used to be Miami’s FA M.O.
Free agency doesn’t officially begin until the 17th but players’ agents can negotiate for the next three days with prospective teams. There has been some speculation from local Dolphins beat writers that they have heard Miami will bargain shop this year. This has led some to believe the Dolphins will focus more on the draft while others are holding out hope that a trade for Deshaun Watson is on the horizon.
Either way, Miami is far from being done because they really haven’t started.
The Dolphins also allowed Kamu Grugier-Hill to leave in free agency. Grugier-Hill has signed with the Texans. Miami also opted not to tender any of their impending free agents including Isaiah Ford.