Miami Dolphins options for a free agent running back
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not want to add a running back but if they do, their options are starting to dwindle as free agency ramps up.
It hasn’t been a full day but already quality options at the position are evaporating fast. Miami’s hopes of landing Aaron Jones went out the window when he signed a four-year extension to stay in Green Bay never touching the market.
A short while ago, Carlos Hyde agreed to a two-year deal to play in Jacksonville. So who is left for the Dolphins to pursue? Here is a look at what is left in the market but perhaps the Dolphins are going to target one in the draft instead. Earlier Mark Ingram joined the Texans.
The Dolphins seemed happy with the duo of Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed but neither are expected to carry the weight this year which has led almost everyone to believe that Miami would target a RB this off-season. Assuming for this piece that the runner will come from free agency, the options are getting cheaper and also thinner.
James Conner – The Steeler running back had a great year when he stepped in for LeVeon Bell after his holdout but since he has shown he is really more average than anything else. He is a straight-away runner who doesn’t have quick moves or bulldozing speed but he won’t likely cost much and is a veteran insurance policy in case the Dolphins can’t draft an RB.
Todd Gurley – Gurley is more name than running back anymore. He hasn’t posted a great season since 2018 when he made the Pro Bowl. Last year with Atlanta, Gurley rushed for 678 yards and nine touchdowns. While he isn’t the elite runner he once was, he offers more potential than Conner.
Phillip Lindsey – After two 1,000 yard seasons to start his career, Lindsey had a down year in 2020 rushing for only 502 yards in 11 games. He also only hit the endzone on the ground one time.
Kareem Hunt – There have been some unconfirmed reports floating around social media that the Browns are trying to trade the once stellar running back. His return to the NFL after his suspension and release while with K.C. has been good. Hunt was never charged for a crime but the video evidence of him kicking a woman was pretty clear. Would the Dolphins trade for him? That remains to be seen.
Leonard Fournette – Fournette has gone from being the 4th overall pick in the 2017 draft to a player who has already been on two NFL teams. He won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers last year. Fournette is a strong runner but he was injured in his second season and played in only 8 games bounced back in year three for another 1,000-yard season but could only muster 367 yards with Tampa last year in 13 games on 97 rushing attempts.
To see more available running backs please visit Spotrac.com.