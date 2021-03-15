Miami Dolphins re-sign Vince Biegel to a one year deal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are sticking with one of their own bringing linebacker Vince Biegel back to the team on a one-year deal.
The move is good for Miami who needs to have another contributing linebacker. He played well in 2019 leading the team in quarterback hits but an Achilles injury at the start of camp last year ended his season.
There was some speculation that maybe he had talked his way out coming back when he posted a Tweet that appeared to support a trade for Deshaun Watson but that was nothing more than Dolphins fans speculating.
The deal won’t break Miami and will provide them with someone who can also play special teams. Miami has not been very active today and technically Biegel is not a free agent signee.
Biegel was scheduled to become a free agent on Wednesday when the new year begins in the NFL. Miami retaining him ahead of that start is smart.
Biegel has three completed seasons in the NFL after being drafted in 2017 by the Green Bay Packers in the 4th round. Miami acquired him from the New Orleans Saints in 2019 in a straight-up player-for-player trade for Kiko Alonso.
He had his best career as a pro in Miami when he posted 59 tackles, seven tackles for losses, and 13 quarterback hits. He also was credited for 2.5 sacks. Miami made a big trade for Bernardrick McKinney that will finalize on Wednesday. The Dolphins also have a healthy Andrew Van Ginkel. Biegel returning will give Miami more options and looks on defense.