Miami Dolphins should stay away from Kenny Golladay in free agency
By Brian Miller
The NFL’s legal tampering period began just over thirty minutes ago and already there are rumors of the Miami Dolphins interest in WR Kenny Golladay.
Kenny Golladay is one of the top receivers in this year’s free agency class, he may be the best. A superb route runner with a solid combination of speed and catch ability, Golladay would make the Miami Dolphins’ offense better. So why should the Dolphins stay away?
Money. Lots and lots of money.
Already there are rumors that he prefers the New York Jets over the Dolphins but that he hasn’t ruled anything or anyone out. There is also increasing speculation that he wants to “break the bank” so to speak.
The Dolphins have cap space but they don’t have the same space that the Jets do or the Jaguars or the Patriots do. They need to be smart with their money and blowing it all on Golladay will not help continue with the rebuild.
There is also speculation that Miami could have interest in another Detroit WR free agent, Marvin Jones, Jr. He will come a bit cheaper and has a lot of talent to offer but he isn’t Golladay.
After two seasons of more than 1,000 yards receiving, Golladay missed all but five games last year due to injury. He posted only 338 yards in five games. Jones had a good season in 2020 posting 978 yards without Golladay to take receptions away.
Jones has been in the league for 8 seasons now and has gone over the 1,000-yard mark one time. He is 31 years old which could work against him signing with Miami at the price he will likely seek.
There are other options in free agency including JuJu Smith-Schuster who will get paid a lot and Nelson Agholor who has a lot of upside and would fit well with Miami. The next three days will be interesting as teams can now negotiate deals with the players’ agents.