Miami Dolphins free agent needs and solutions on day two
By Pablo Rosero
After a quiet first day of legal tampering, the Miami Dolphins still have many needs to fill going forward during the NFL free agency.
Miami was active prior to the legal tampering period acquiring offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from the Tennessee Titans and linebacker Benardrick McKinney from the Houston Texans via trades. In free agency, the team has already added punter Michael Pardis and tight end and fullback Cethan Carter, in addition to bringing back linebacker Vince Biegel to a one-year deal.
Compared to their AFC East rivals, the team has played it slow. Staying away from the usual big names to this point that we have seen the Dolphins go after on day one, this year the team has focused on roster building but still has their nose on high-level players at positions of need.
Here are positions of need Miami needs to fill, and who they are currently connected to.
Center
It seems apparent that the team is letting Ted Karras go after just a single season with the team. With that in mind, the team will need to fill one of the most important positions on the offensive line.
The team could target draft prospects Okalhoma’s Creed Humphrey, or Landon Dickerson from Alabama in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, but the team is also in play for another former New England Patriot.
According to The Athletics writer Jeff Howe, the Miami Dolphins are “making a push” for David Andrews.
While the Patriots are still in on Andrews, the Dolphins snagging him away from the big free-agent spenders could improve their odds in the division.