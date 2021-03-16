Miami Dolphins adding Malcolm Brown suggests push for RB in draft
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are starting to wake up in the free agency market and their latest, running back Malcolm Brown suggests a turn to the draft.
The former Rams runner is now heading to south Florida where he will join Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the roster but for those thinking that Brown is underwhelming, it is not a signing that signals no interest in the draft. In fact, quite the opposite.
Brown is a very good RB2 and a complimentary runner to Gaskin and Ahmed but he is also an insurance policy should the draft not fall Miami’s way. He is freedom and flexibility.
Many believe that the Dolphins want a top running back in the draft but they are probably not prepared to use a first-round pick on one. That means that they would more than likely target a runner in late round two or round three. That comes with a risk/reward situation. If the guy they want falls, they get him where they want him, if he doesn’t, they at least have someone on the roster that can make an impact.
Brown has spent his entire career with the Rams dating all the way back to their last season in St. Louis in 2015. He has only started 2 games in his entire NFL career but has put up 1,188 yards and has 11 touchdowns.
Brown isn’t going to be the rock carrier that the Dolphins need but he has a 4.3 yards per carry average and can give the Dolphins a reliable runner when they need him. He also is a responsible ball carrier having only fumbled three times in his almost 300 touches.
This is another decent addition that will allow Miami to pursue other options should things pan out. He also shouldn’t be very expensive either.
With Brown now in Miami, the Dolphins won’t have to worry about overspending on a free agent runner that would expect to have the number one spot. Miami could have considered Todd Gurley or Leonard Fournette but they likely wanted starter money.