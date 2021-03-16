So what about Miami Dolphins quarterback options?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, like it or not, have a quarterback problem and Ryan Fitzpatrick’s departure makes it a tad more glaring.
Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting QB for the Dolphins in 2021 unless Chris Grier pulls off that big trade for Deshaun Watson that everyone in the NFL has been talking about for the last two months. If that trade doesn’t happen, and I don’t expect it to, the Dolphins still have a quarterback problem.
They have no one that is ready to back-up to Tagovailoa.
Jake Rudock will be a free agent come Wednesday and no one is 100% sold on Reid Sinnett taking on that role without stiff competition in training camp. Miami has to look for another signal-caller and that person needs to come from the free-agent market even if they plan to draft one at any time during the draft.
Fortunately for the Dolphins, there are plenty of veteran options on the market that have not been signed yet. In fact, there seems to be more QB’s this year on the market than in years past as many veterans look to hold on for another year or two, like Fitzpatrick.
Alex Smith – There is no denying that Smith’s return to the NFL was one that was amazing and heartfelt for all fans of the league but he also has some talent. He led Washington to the playoffs last year and is looking to continue his career. He won’t likely find a starting job.
Jacoby Brissett – Brissett has starting experience but also knows that he is more likely a back-up for the rest of this career.
Tyron Taylor – See Brissett
Colt McCoy – At 35 years old, McCoy doesn’t have many years left in the tank but can at least provide some depth and knowledge of the league for Tua.
Mike Glennon – There was a time that free agency brought speculation that Glennon would get traded and take on a starting job somewhere in the league but each year that didn’t happen. Could he provide quality depth at the age of 32? Probably and pretty cheap as well.