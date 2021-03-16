Miami Dolphins search for a DE in FA doesn’t look good
By Brian Miller
On Monday, NFL free agency opened and several of the best defensive ends were snapped up leaving the Miami Dolphins on the outside.
Big contract dominated the deep DE class in this year’s free-agent market but now that the initial rush to get players under contract is over, what is left for Miami?
First, we need to look at the deals that were thrown out yesterday for players that the Dolphins had been rumored to have had an interest in.
Trey Henderson – Signed by the Bengals for 4 years $60 million.
Carl Lawson – Signed by the Jets for 3 years $45 million
Romeo Okwara – Stayed with the Lions for 3 years and $39 million
Yannick Ngakoue – Signed with the Raiders for 2 years $26 million fully guaranteed
Denico Autry – signed with the Titans for 3 years $21.5 million
So what is left for the Dolphins? Not much if we are being honest.
Justin Houston – Houston has a lot of leg left in him but his best days are long behind him.
Jadeveon Clowney – Probably the top pass rusher still on the market, the Dolphins have tried twice to lure him to Miami, will the third time be a charm?
Unfortunately for the Dolphins, any long-term prospects don’t exist outside of Clowney and I would be a bit surprised if he signed for anything more than a year or two. There are some other options like Takkarsist McKinley, Carlos Dunlap, and maybe a few others but Miami may have to look for an outside linebacker who can play that role or look to the draft.