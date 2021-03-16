Miami Dolphins should target recently released Rodney Hudson
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins need to sign a center and former Las Vegas Raider Rodney Hudson could fill that hole.
One of the best centers in the league has hit the wild 2021 NFL free-agent market and the Dolphins have a need at the position. Hudson, a former second-round pick in 2011, has been one of the dominant centers in the entire league.
Since he signed with the Raiders in 2015, Hudson has been selected to three pro-bowls in 2016,2017, and 2019 to go along with a Second-team All-Pro selection in 2019. According to PFF, Hudson has a 93.6 pass-blocking grade since he has been with the Raiders. That puts him at number one for the statistic.
According to Mark Shanzhez, the Raiders granted Hudson’s request to be released. A move that void’s his $3.5 million guarantee, but gives the team $15.6 million in dead cap.
In an offseason that saw the Raiders let go of three of their five starting offensive linemen, Hudson could be fearing a rebuild with the Raiders and want to sign on with a contender. I’m not sure if Miami is a contender yet, but Hudson would be a massive upgrade.
As the anchor of the offensive line, adding an experienced and proven veteran in Hudson to a relatively young group could see it make great strides. At 31-years old, Hudson himself would be worth giving a three or four-year deal.
Hudson might be a tad bit more expensive compared to other remaining free agent centers or draft prospects. However, Miami has yet to make a “splash” signing in free agency, and adding Hudson would fill a major hole for the team.