Ryan Fitzpatrick leaves Miami Dolphins for Washington
By Brian Miller
Any chance of Ryan Fitzpatrick coming back to the Miami Dolphins evaporated late Monday night when the QB agreed to a deal with Washington.
The long-time veteran wasn’t ready to call it a career and not only will he continue it but he will enter the off-season as their starting QB. Fitzpatrick’s deal could be worth as much as $12 million for what could be his final NFL season.
Fitzpatrick has 16 seasons under his belt but he has spent no more than two years with any single team except the Bills. He spent four seasons with them. Also in his post-Harvard career, Fitzpatrick has never led a team to the post-season. Last year the Washington Football Team made the post-season.
Last week Brian Flores was asked about Fitzpatrick’s future and he told them he would love to have him back but no one really believed that would be a good idea. Fitzpatrick was always the caretaker in Miami. The Dolphins tried Josh Rosen but turned back to Fitzpatrick and after turning over the team to Tua Tagovailoa last year, the Dolphins still put Fitzpatrick in during late games when Tua struggled.
It was smart to move on from the veteran but in his two seasons with Miami, he became a huge fan favorite mostly due to his kid-like play and emotional exuberance.
The good news for Dolphins fans is that they can now root for their former QB with him not only leaving the division but also leaving the AFC entirely.