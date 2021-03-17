2021 draft profile: Is Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah an option at 18?
By Nick Belotto
Now that the free agency period is in full swing and each team is starting to save cap space through cutting veterans, new roster needs are emerging around the NFL. In one specific move, the Miami Dolphins created a need at linebacker with the release of Kyle Van Noy and Jeremiah Owusu-Korarmoah could easily step into that role.
Many mock drafts have Miami going with a defensive prospect at number 18, with names like Gregory Rousseau and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah commonly mocked to the Dolphins. I’ve already looked at the chances for Rousseau to be a Dolphin, so let’s take a dive into Owusu-Koramoah.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
2020 Stats: 41 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception (stats courtesy of ESPN.com)
Chances Dolphins take him: 70%
Owusu-Korarmoah can do everything for the Dolphins if they choose him in the second half of the first round. He has shown incredible blitzing ability, evident from his 8.5 sacks in 2019. He is an effective linebacker in pass coverage because of his athleticism and he is more than effective against the run. He really can do everything and is one of those 3-down linebackers that fits today’s game well because of his all around capabilities.
Miami needs a linebacker and Owusu-Koramoah can immediately solve Miami’s interior linebacker issues and could be a consistent Pro-Bowl type player.
I like Owusu-Koramoah for the Dolphins because he fills a big need on the interior of Miami’s defense. Miami already has Jerome Baker on the roster who has had a few seasons where he has played great football and some where he has struggled a bit. Andrew Van Ginkel looks to be Miami’s pass rushing linebacker of the future with the release of Kyle Van Noy. Between Van Ginkel and Baker, the outside spots seem set. Owusu-Koramoah could be an immediate upgrade over Elandon Roberts or Kamu Grugier-Hill, both of which played a decent number of snaps at inside linebacker.
The biggest knock against him is his size. He may need to bulk up a little bit in the pros, but I still think he can be a stud in the NFL without the extra weight because his athleticism makes up for his lack of size. He also fills an immediate need that this team has more so than Gregory Rousseau because of his ability to play inside.
If Miami can get Owusu-Koramoah at 18 overall, they could be getting the inside linebacker Miami has desperately needed since Zach Thomas.