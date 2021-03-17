Miami Dolphins add another Patriot depth player as yawning FA continues
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not impressing their fan base and the addition of a new defensive tackle is not going to have fans jumping up and down.
It has been announced that Miami will add defensive tackle and former New England Patriot Adam Butler. Butler has spent all of his four-year career with the Patriots after joining them in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.
The defensive tackle has appeared in all but one game for the Patriots and has 12 starts in his career. He has 15 sacks and 96 tackles from the interior defensive line. He also has 22 quarterback hits.
Butler isn’t flashy but we have come to expect this from the 2021 Miami Dolphins front office approach to the market. More smaller signings are likely to follow. Butler will compete for playing time with Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis but does add decent depth to a line that needed to get better after losing Davon Godchaux to the Patriots at the start of free agency.
Butler will probably see far more action with the Dolphins than he did with the Patriots as Miami likes to rotate their defensive front. Looking at his career statistically, he has progressed well over the course of his career. He has 10 sacks over the last two years as a backup and 60 tackles.
The Dolphins, while not blowing up their roster with brand-name free agents, are adding quality players to their roster that will help improve positions on the back end and contributors to the roster. It may not be ideal but if it works, it will work out well in the end.
As for Butler, he is a big line-moving defender who plays physically on the first contact. He was simply lost on the Patriots roster.