Miami Dolphins center situation takes a hit with loss of Karras
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins entered this off-season needing to upgrade at center and now, they are losing the chance to re-sign Ted Karras.
According to reports, Karras is heading back to the Patriots as a free agent addition. While it spells the end for David Andrews who has been a solid starter for the Patriots, it does not mean that Miami’s pursuit of Andrews will work out.
The Dolphins had reportedly told Karras they wanted him back but were also going to shop around first to see if they can upgrade. Many have speculated that Andrews could be the Dolphins’ target but a rumor yesterday had Andrews wanting a contract that would pay him $10 million a year which some have said is too rich for what the Dolphins are hoping to do.
Several NFL teams need center help and the Raiders could be a team that he lands with. On Tuesday, the Raiders granted Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson his release. Hudson is on the wrong side of 30 and will expect a big contract. The Raiders are eating his $15 million contract this year.
If Hudson and Andrews both sign elsewhere, the Dolphins may find it tough to land an upgrade at the position considering a weakened market. Their options may come down to April’s draft for help but that puts them in a position to potentially needing to overdraft a top draft prospect.
It is not an ideal situation for the Dolphins to be in and we need to see how things work out in the coming days. There has been some talk that Miami is expected to make small moves in the near future as it relates to adding players on the market. Miami has been playing free agency cautiously with cheap additions on short deals.