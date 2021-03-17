Miami Dolphins finally add a wide-receiver but don’t get too excited
By Brian Miller
After three days of waiting, the Miami Dolphins have finally got some help for Tua Tagovailoa. And it comes in the form of bargain shopping.
Miami is signing Robert Foster to the team. Foster was an undrafted free agent in 2018 who signed with the Buffalo Bills. He played in 13 games and caught three touchdowns on 27 receptions. His longest reception was 75 yards and he averaged 20 yards per catch in his rookie year.
He stuck around with the Bills for a second season in 2019 and appeared again in 13 games. His YPR average went up to 21.3 but he had only three receptions that season. In 2020, he spent time on the Green Bay practice squad and then spent time with Washington for four games where he caught two passes.
Clearly, he is not an upgrade over the current Dolphins’ set of receivers and comes at a time when the Dolphins fans were expecting something else. As I began writing this, something else got me wondering, what if he is being brought in to perform on special teams?
Foster has done ST work in the past and in 2019 took 157 snaps on the special teams unit. He has no registered punt or kick returns but that doesn’t mean that the Dolphins don’t see him as a potential returner. If that is the case, it would bring into question Jakeem Grant’s role with the team and maybe a prelude to his release.
Or, it simply could be more another leaf turned over on a low-end deal that doesn’t hurt the Dolphins if he doesn’t work out. Foster has a history with Tua Tagovailoa as both played at Alabama.
That is not speculation, that is just me talking out loud to myself. Foster obviously is going to be competing against the Dolphins’ bottom receiving corp. Foster is another low-risk high-reward signing.